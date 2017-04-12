Summerfest Reveals Its 2017 Grounds Stage Headliners

With all but one of its American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced, today Summerfest revealed its daily grounds stage lineup. The lineup is filled with the usual familiar faces, including The Moody Blues, The Steve Miller Band, Third Eye Blind and Girl Talk, but it's also got its share of newcomers or acts who haven't played in the Big Gig in a while, including T-Pain, BJ The Chicago Kid, Deerhoof, Bebe Rexha, Death From Above 1979 and The Shins.
Here's the daily lineup; the amphitheater headliners are at the top in bold.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Deerhoof
Flume
The Moody Blues
Frankie Ballard
Misterwives
Spin Doctors
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Lee Fields & The Expressions
The Marcus King Band
Shaed
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
Luke Bryan
Brothers Osborne
Steve Aoki
Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!
Toto
Hanson
Peter Wolf
Guster
Allen Stone
The Church
Soul Asylum
Berlin ft. Terri Nunn
Fishbone
Pokey Lafarge
Hippo Campus
Tommy Tutone
Slaughter
The Suburbs
GGOOLLDD
Willy Porter Band
Terry Hanck Band
The Regrettes
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
The Revivalists
Dispatch
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Jon Bellion
Joss Stone
House Of Pain
Johnnyswim
Jerrod Niemann
Barns Courtney
Parade Of Lights
Miles Nielsen And The Rusted Hearts
SATURDAY, JULY 1
Zac Brown Band
Shinedown
Bleachers
Collective Soul
The Naked & Famous
Blues Traveler
Bebe Rexha
Tonic
John Waite
Hey Violet
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Dead Horses
Flint Eastwood
The Last Bandoleros
Muna
SUNDAY, JULY 2
Pink
Steve Miller Band
Andy Grammer
Ziggy Marley
Peter Frampton
Danny Gokey
Car Seat Headrest
Lauren Alaina
Dylan Scott
The Bright Light Social Hour
Dreamers
Big Thief
TUESDAY, JULY 4
The Chainsmokers w/ Vice and Captain Cuts
Alessia Cara
Miike Snow
Third Eye Blind
Death From Above 1979
Pvris
Lost Kings
Elephante
Grandtheft
Shaun Frank
High Valley
Dallask
CVBZ
Justin Caruso
Cade
Lanco
IshDARR
Speaker Of The House
Loosid
Jamila Woods
Saba
Klangstof
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers w/ Chris Stapleton
Phillip Phillips
Needtobreathe
Girl Talk
T-Pain
Kyle
JJ Grey & Mofro
James Arthur
Gnash
Welshly Arms
THURSDAY, JULY 6
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers w/ Chris Stapleton
A Day To Remember
Slightly Stoopid
Awolnation
Tegan & Sara
REO Speedwagon
BJ The Chicago Kid
Tucker Beathard
J Boog
William Michael Morgan
Irontom
FRIDAY, JULY 7
Dierks Bentley
Cole Swindell
Jon Pardi
Atmosphere
Walk The Moon
Huey Lewis & The News
Dan + Shay
Ben Rector
Aesop Rock w/Rob Sonic
Michelle Branch
Phil Vassar
Brother Ali
Grieves
Los Lonely Boys
Vinyl Theatre
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Future, Big Sean and Migos
DNCE
The Band Perry
Chevelle
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
Locash
Dennis De Young: The Music of Styx
Highly Suspect
San Fermin
Whitney
SUNDAY, JULY 9
Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
The Shins
Brett Eldredge
Walk Off The Earth
Gilberto Santa Rosa
Blackberry Smoke
Lauv
Chicano Batman
Domenic Marte
Mondo Cozmo
Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers