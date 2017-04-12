Summerfest Reveals Its 2017 Grounds Stage Headliners

With all but one of its American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced, today Summerfest revealed its daily grounds stage lineup. The lineup is filled with the usual familiar faces, including The Moody Blues, The Steve Miller Band, Third Eye Blind and Girl Talk, but it's also got its share of newcomers or acts who haven't played in the Big Gig in a while, including T-Pain, BJ The Chicago Kid, Deerhoof, Bebe Rexha, Death From Above 1979 and The Shins.

Here's the daily lineup; the amphitheater headliners are at the top in bold.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Deerhoof

Flume

The Moody Blues

Frankie Ballard

Misterwives

Spin Doctors

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Lee Fields & The Expressions

The Marcus King Band

Shaed

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Luke Bryan

Brothers Osborne

Steve Aoki

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!

Toto

Hanson

Peter Wolf

Guster

Allen Stone

The Church

Soul Asylum

Berlin ft. Terri Nunn

Fishbone

Pokey Lafarge

Hippo Campus

Tommy Tutone

Slaughter

The Suburbs

GGOOLLDD

Willy Porter Band

Terry Hanck Band

The Regrettes

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

The Revivalists

Dispatch

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Jon Bellion

Joss Stone

House Of Pain

Johnnyswim

Jerrod Niemann

Barns Courtney

Parade Of Lights

Miles Nielsen And The Rusted Hearts

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Zac Brown Band

Shinedown

Bleachers

Collective Soul

The Naked & Famous

Blues Traveler

Bebe Rexha

Tonic

John Waite

Hey Violet

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Dead Horses

Flint Eastwood

The Last Bandoleros

Muna

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Pink

Steve Miller Band

Andy Grammer

Ziggy Marley

Peter Frampton

Danny Gokey

Car Seat Headrest

Lauren Alaina

Dylan Scott

The Bright Light Social Hour

Dreamers

Big Thief

TUESDAY, JULY 4

The Chainsmokers w/ Vice and Captain Cuts

Alessia Cara

Miike Snow

Third Eye Blind

Death From Above 1979

Pvris

Lost Kings

Elephante

Grandtheft

Shaun Frank

High Valley

Dallask

CVBZ

Justin Caruso

Cade

Lanco

IshDARR

Speaker Of The House

Loosid

Jamila Woods

Saba

Klangstof

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers w/ Chris Stapleton

Phillip Phillips

Needtobreathe

Girl Talk

T-Pain

Kyle

JJ Grey & Mofro

James Arthur

Gnash

Welshly Arms

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers w/ Chris Stapleton

A Day To Remember

Slightly Stoopid

Awolnation

Tegan & Sara

REO Speedwagon

BJ The Chicago Kid

Tucker Beathard

J Boog

William Michael Morgan

Irontom

FRIDAY, JULY 7

Dierks Bentley

Cole Swindell

Jon Pardi

Atmosphere

Walk The Moon

Huey Lewis & The News

Dan + Shay

Ben Rector

Aesop Rock w/Rob Sonic

Michelle Branch

Phil Vassar

Brother Ali

Grieves

Los Lonely Boys

Vinyl Theatre

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Future, Big Sean and Migos

DNCE

The Band Perry

Chevelle

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

Locash

Dennis De Young: The Music of Styx

Highly Suspect

San Fermin

Whitney

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

The Shins

Brett Eldredge

Walk Off The Earth

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Blackberry Smoke

Lauv

Chicano Batman

Domenic Marte

Mondo Cozmo

Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers