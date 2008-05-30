Waukesha won’t soon pose a challenge to Milwaukee’s “city of festivals” crown, but I’ve got to admit, I’m legitimately impressed by the music lineup at the city’s A Taste of Summer festival, which out-state-fairs most state fairs. David Cassidy, Davy Jones, Bret Michaels, Tommy James and the Shondells and Roger Hodgson will all perform during the festival’s five-day run next week.

There’s a curious trend in the lineup, though: Many of the headliners are frontmen performing without their signature band. We’ve got Bret Michaels, but no Poison; Roger Hodgson sans Supertramp; and Dennis DeYoung doing a show billed as “The Music of Styx” without, of course, Styx.