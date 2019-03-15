This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Lands the Democratic National Convention

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and me, we're talking about this week's big breaking news: Tom Barrett has vetoed the Common Council's taco truck ban on West National Avenue. Well, we're talking about that and the week's other big breaking news: Milwaukee has landed the Democratic National Convention. What does this mean? Was it a surprise? Will the city make the most of the opportunity? How will Milwaukee be portrayed? We discuss from all angles, then turn our attention to the continued uncertainty surrounding the future of both the Domes and the Milwaukee Public Museum. A study recommended rebuilding and combing the two on the site of the current Domes, but is that really the best option?

You can stream the episode below.