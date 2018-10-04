This Week on The Disclaimer: Beginnings and Endings

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're saying goodbye to a couple of Milwaukee institutions. The band Soul Low, who generously let us use their track "Spooky Times" as our theme song, has said farewell, marking the end of a distinct era in the city's local music scene. And the weekly paper Wisconsin Gazette has also sadly announced that it's reached the end of the line. We reflect on those losses, and also welcome some new beginnings: The Hop begins service on Nov. 2 (although not with the late-night hours we'd like to see), there are some huge new developments coming near Bay View, and the Milwaukee Brewers' rebuild has already paid off with the team's first playoff appearance in six years. We're glad Bob Uecker is here to call it.

You can stream the episode below.