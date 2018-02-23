This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2018 Spring Concert Preview

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly arts and culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're pushing through the final stretch of winter by looking forward to the considerable rewards ahead with our spring concert preview. And man, is this spring's concert calendar impressive. We barely scratch the surface by stumping for upcoming shows by Lorde, David Byrne, Julien Baker, Miguel, Modest Modest, Field Report, They Might Be Giants, The Breeders and "Weird Al" Yankovic (Matt's pick, obviously).

You can stream the show below, and subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes.