Today at Summerfest: Friday, June 29

Welcome to our daily roundup of Summerfest picks, previews, promotions and opinions. Here's what's happening at the Big Gig on Friday, June 29.

Today at the Amphitheater: Halsey & Logic

For today's current class of aspiring electro-pop stars, the fastest road to success often runs through The Chainsmokers, the hit-making production duo that's helped jump start the careers of quite a few A-listers, Halsey among them. The singer scored her first huge hit "Closer" with The Chainsmokers, which she's since followed up with a run of solo hits including last year's "Bad at Love." She'll be joined at this show by rapper Logic, who shares her interest in mental health awareness. He scored the biggest hit of his career with his suicide-prevention anthem “1-800-273-8255.” The Christian rapper NF opens for the pair at this show.

Show of the Day: GoldLink

Now that Wale has mercifully faded from the spotlight—we can't say we miss hearing you on the radio, Wale—another D.C. rapper has stepped up to claim some of his old buzz. GoldLink scored a buzzy breakout hit last year with his track "Crew," but his debut album At What Cost? is most entertaining than when it celebrates his city's rich heritage of club, funk and go-go music. This show should be a blast.

Over at the Harley Stage: Social Distortion

It's hard to believe that Social Distortion turns 40 this year. The country-leaning punk band has faced its share of hardships over the past four decades, including the heroin addiction of frontman Mike Ness, a revolving-door rotation of members and long hiatuses, and yet they've never lost their spark. On their most recent album, 2011’s Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, they leaned harder than ever into the outlaw spirit of classic country.

Today's Milwaukee Music Picks

The San Francisco funk band Maze will headline the BMO Harris Pavilion tonight, but not before several of Milwaukee's own funk/R&B bands take the stage first, including Christopher's Project (4 p.m.), Streetlife (yes, the Bucks band, 6 p.m.), and The Terry Sims Band (8 p.m.) Meanwhile the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard will be showcasing some Milwaukee reggae bands ahead of Third World's 10 p.m. gig there tonight, including The Tritonics (2 p.m.), Unity The Band (4 p.m.) and King Solomon (10 p.m.)

Today's Promotion: College Pride Day

Looking to get in free today? Here's how. "All patrons arriving between noon - 3 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat representing the participating colleges or universities will receive 1 FREE weekday admissions ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Shirts or hats ONLY from the following colleges or universities will be accepted: Alverno College, Bryant & Stratton College, Cardinal Stritch University, Carroll University, Concordia University, Herzing University, Lawrence University, Marquette University, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Area Technical College, MSOE, Upper Iowa University, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee."

Here's Today's Complete Lineup

