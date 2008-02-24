A Touching Oscar Win for "Once"

Although it might not be as memorable as Elliott Smith’s “Miss Misery” performance or Three 6 Mafia’s unlike win for “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” the Academy Awards’ Best Original Song category delivered the most satisfying of tonight’s victories (at least so far). Underdogs Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova and their lovely “Falling Slowly” from their tiny indie film Once beat out not one, not two, but three overwrought musical numbers from Enchanted. And although Irglova’s microphone was cut off before she could utter as much as a “thank you,” in what must have been an unprecedented moment, she was brought back on stage after a commercial break to share her quick acceptance speech.