Unlooped Examines Marvin Gaye's "Here My Dear"

It's been a while since Radio Milwaukee DJ Tarik Moody has put together a program for his Unlooped project, but this spring Unlooped returns with its most ambitious bill yet. Curated by Moody, "Unlooped Presents: Marvin Gaye," the latest offering from an incredible season of Alverno College's Alverno Presents series, reinterprets the soul singer's densest, most emotionally fraught album, 1978's Here My Dear , an unflinching account of Gaye's divorce, with the help of contributors from all over the musical spectrum, including the jazz ensemble Choir Fight, former Celebrated Workingman singer Mark Waldoch, Field Report's Christopher Porterfield, Altos' Brendan Benham, Herman Astro's Zachary Pluer, rapper Klassik, Alida LaCosse and Dasha Kelly.

The performance in Saturday, March 1 at 8 p.m. at Alverno College's Pitman Theatre. Tickets are $20 and available here.