UPDATE: That Rumored Prince Tour Isn't Happening After All

Summerfest hasn't officially announced any 2014 headliners yet, but it looks like they've booked at least one Marcus Amphitheater act already: Prince will play the venue on Saturday, June 28 as part of a seven-week North America tour that summer, Billboard is reporting. The Purple One has been busy, lately, playing scattered gigs (and throwing parties as his Minneapolis mansion), while continuing to record new music.
We'll have more info about ticket prices and on-sale dates as it becomes available.