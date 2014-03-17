That Vampire Weekend Concert is an Outdoors Show at the BMO Harris Pavilion Now

After selling out almost immediately last week, Vampire Weekend's June 4 concert at the Riverside Theater has been moved to the BMO Harris Pavilion at the Summerfest Grounds. Additional tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, March 21 at noon.

In a press release, promoters promise that original ticket holders will be taken care of, promising that "all Riverside customers will receive replacement tickets with priority, lower bowl access for the new venue." And while some fans who bought a ticket for a show at an indoor venue might be irked that the show has been moved to an outdoor venue, the release stresses that all of the BMO Harris Pavilion's lower and upper bowl seats are covered.

The show marks the first concert that the ever-expanding Pabst Theater Organization has booked at the BMO Harris Pavilion.