Vincent VanGREAT's 2016 album UnGREATful is mostly a feel good affair, with one loud exception: "Radical," a blaring, Public Enemy-channeling riot act co-produced with Q The Sun. Van Great has picked a fitting time to drop the visual for that song, which calls out the incoming president: inauguration day.

You can stream the angry, John JSwaqq Holifield-directed clip below.