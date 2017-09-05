Violent Femmes Announce Their "Viva Wisconsin" Tour of Intimate Wisconsin Venues

The Violent Femmes have always saved some of their best concerts for their home state. Last time the trio launched a tour of small Wisconsin theaters, they got a live album out of it, 1999's Viva Wisconsin . Now, 19 years after that tour, they've announced another one. On the heels of a solid new album (last year's We Can Do Anything ), the band will tour the state in October, stopping at five small to mid-sized theaters. Friend of the band Brett Newski will open each date.

The dates are below, along with links where tickets for each show will be on sale starting Friday, Sept. 8.

Oct. 20

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, South Milwaukee

http://southmilwaukeepac.org/

Oct. 22

Grand Theatre, Wausau

http://www.grandtheater.org/

Oct. 24

Barrymore Theatre, Madison

http://www.barrymorelive.com/

Oct. 25

State Theatre, Eau Claire

http://www.eauclairearts.com/

Oct. 27

Meyer Theatre, Green Bay

https://meyertheatre.org/