Voting Commences to Name Summerfest's New Music Fest

Voting begins today on the name and logo for Summerfest's upcoming alternative music festival at yourmusicfest.com. The options are... interesting. I don't pretend to know much about marketing and design, but it seems to me that two of the three finalists convey reasonably well that this event will be a Milwaukee music festival, while a third seems to suggest that this will be a new extreme magic performance piece by Chris Angel, Mindfreak. Feel free to share your thoughts on these perspective logos:

×

×