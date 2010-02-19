WAMI Awards Announce 2010 Nominees

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced today the nominees for its 30th awards show. The WAMI Awards have made great strides toward becoming less insular over the last several years, and by and large this year's list of nominees is pretty astute, including many of the state's breakout musicians from the past couple years and the most probable breakouts of next yearthough the WAMI's usual bias toward WAMI members remains in some of the small categories. What's most impressive about this list is how many emerging Wisconsin artists have made a name for themselves outside the state. In years past, the WAMI Awards felt mostly like wish fulfillment, but this year there are genuine success stories to celebrate.

This year's ceremony is Monday, April 12 at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton. The complete list of nominees is below:

Artist of the Year: Cory Chisel; Fever Marlene; Bon Iver; Kings Go Forth; and Danny Gokey.

New Artist of the Year: New Dog Trick; WhiskeyBelles; Pezzettino; Carrie Melton; and Jeanna Salzer.

Song of the Year: "Born Again" by Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons; "You Never Know" by Pezzettino; "Victim to the Beat" by Kid Millions; "My World" by Bascom Hill; and "Las Vegas Nights" by Verona Grove

Swing/ Big Band Artist of the Year: Swing Nouveau; All Star SuperBand; Big Mouth & the Power Tool Horns; Fat Brass; and Groove Hogs.

Blues Artist of the Year: Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys; Houndstooth; Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo; Sue DaBaco and the Wise Fools; Mean Tooth Grin; and Alex Wilson Band.

Male Vocalist of the Year: GNO; Danny Gokey; Black Wolf; Cory Chisel; Justin Vernon (Bon Iver); and Chris Szebini

Female Vocalist of the Year: Jessica Bierman; Ronnie Nyles; Jayme Dawicki; Jamie Brace; Jeanna Salzer; and Amy Jo Doty.

Cover Band of the Year: Rabid Aardvarks; Half Empty; Johnny Wad; Oil Can Harry; New Dog Trick; and Sonic Circus.

Bluegrass Band of the Year: Liberty Bluegrass Band; .357 String Band; Salt Creek; Hand Picked Bluegrass; and Art Stevenson and High Water

Country Band of the Year: Grand Union; Geoff Landon and the Wolf Pack; Saddlebrook; Chasin' Mason; Tim Castle & Young Southern; and Nashville Pipeline

Rising Star of the Year: Tallan Latz; Jayne Taylor; Callback California; Kayla Hawkins; Hanna Gaffney; and Village Idiots

Reggae/ World/ Ska Band of the Year: Unity; The Invaders; King Solomon; Something To Do; Kojo; and Natty Nation

Christian / Gospel Artist of the Year: Saved By Grace; Chad James; Skillet and Danny Gokey

Alternative Artist of the Year: Jaill; Lucas Cates Band; Will Phalen & The Stereo Addicts; Pat McDonald; Awesome Car Funmaker; and The Daredevil Christopher Wright

Hard Rock / Metal Band of the Year: Spiral Trance; Kindred Soul; Profane; 9mm Solution; World Minus One; and 4th Floor

Pop Artist of the Year: Bascom Hill; Jayme Dawicki; The Vega Star; New Red Moons; The Lackloves; and The Subcontinentals

Hip Hop/ Rap Artist of the Year: Frankie Flowers; Rusty P's; Black House Gang; The Figureheads; Kid Millions; and Prophetic

Polka Artist of the Year: Steve Meisner Band; The Jerry Schneider Band; The Happy Schnapps Combo; Copper Box; and The New Generation

R & B / Soul Artist of the Year: The Eddie Butts Band; Soul Food; Jerome Garrett Hunter; Midnight Groove; and In Black 'n White

Tribute Band of the Year: Beatallica; The Tempters; Light Up; Mark Shurilla and the Greatest Hits; Separate Ways; and The Boogie Men

Jazz Artist of the Year: Jack Grassel; Jazz Orgy; Chris Crain; Paul Spencer Band; Mrs. Fun; and Streetlife

Americana Artist of the Year: Liam Ford Band; Copper Box; Andy's Automatics; Blueheels; and Rowdy Prairie Dogs

Rock Artist of the Year: Boxkar; Steve Grimm; Sandcarvers; Verona Grove; Annex; and%uFFFD Greg Waters & the Broad Street Boogie

Album of the Year:

"Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" by The Sandcarvers;

"Inevitable" by Bascom Hill;

"Death Won't Send a Letter" by Cory Chisel & the Wandering Sons;

"Unmap" by Volcano Choir; and

"Recession Proof Rap" by Kid Millions

Guitarist of the Year: Chris Dame; Billy Flynn; Tom Thiel; Dale Sellers; Frank Calarco; and Alex Wilson

Bass Player of the Year: Chris Steelman; Guy Fiorentini; Chris Okkerse; Gary Christensen; Matt Miller; and Rick LaJeunesse

Drummer of the Year: Greg Thiel; Jeremy Kuzniar; Bobby Sellers, Jr.; Ryan Schniedermayer; Dave Schoepke; and Mike Underwood

Reeds / Brass Player of the Year: Steve Cooper; Peter Neumer; Warren Wiegratz; Al Groth; and Andy Spadafora

Keyboard Player of the Year: Dave Wake; Connie Grauer; Dean Lea; Rick Forkes; Brian Gruselle; and Kevin Machan

Specialty Instrumentalist of the Year: Tommy Greywolf; Russ Greeley; Steve Cohen; Danny Jerebek; and Cecilio Negron Jr.

Producer of the Year: Marc Golde; Joey Halbur; Gary Tanin; Pat Lilley; Justin Perkins

Recording Studio of the Year: Nexus; Renwood Messenger; Rock Garden; Limelight; and Smart Studios

Venue of the Year: Mill Creek; Milwaukee Ale House; BuBs Irish Pub; Turner Hall; High Noon Saloon; and Tom, Dick and Harry's

Radio Station of the Year: 88Nine RadioMilwaukee (88.9); WAPL, 105.7 (Appleton); WMSE 91.7 FM (Milwaukee); WJJO 94.1 FM (Madison); and WIXX 101 (Green Bay)

Print/Online Media of the Year: Shepherd Express; OnMilwaukee.com; MilwaukeeRocks.com; The Scene; The City Pages; and Maximum Ink