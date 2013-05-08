Watch the Hugh Bob and the Hustle Video for "Butternut"

Even on an album that didn't shy away from autobiography, "Butternut" stood out as one of the most personal tracks on songwriter Hugh Masterson's 2012 self-titled debut with Hugh Bob and the Hustle, a meditation on Masterson's small, Northern Wisconsin hometown of the same name. The band released a video for that single today. Filmed by local director CJ Foeckler, the photographer behind dozens of press shots for Milwaukee bands, the video is a visual document of a town that seems to grow smaller every year and that, at just 300 people, looks almost evacuated. For all the austere shots of deserted buildings and rundown landmarks, a loving picture emerges of a community that keeps ticking, regardless of whether its best years are behind it.

