Watch Lady Cannon's Mournful "No Exceptions" Video

Milwaukee songwriter Martha Cannon has been taking her time on a follow-up to her debut album as Lady Cannon, 2012’s biting Whiskey Dear . There’s still more waiting ahead: Lady Cannon's sophomore album, Ourselves in Time, Through Utility , won’t come out until next summer, but in the run up she’ll be teasing the album with a series of music videos. This weekend she screened the first of them, a video for a Mazzy Star-paced torch song called “No Exceptions.” Like the best tracks on Whiskey Dear , it places Cannon’s wounded voice and blunt lyrics front and center. “I don’t know another name for it except love, and I’m afraid it’s gone to shit,” she sings.

You can stream the song and its wistful video, directed by Ian Anderson and featuring dancer Christina Pemberton, below.