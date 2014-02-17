Watch Rico Love Perform With a Lot of Milwaukee Talent on "Arsenio"

For years Grammy-winning Milwaukee native Rico Love was a mostly behind the scenes player in the urban music scene, writing and producing big hits for stars like Usher, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Chris Brown in between recording his own projects.

All that patience seems to have paid off. After clocking all that time in the industry, Love finally scored a hit of his own last year with the dark, cocky R&B song "They Don't Know," a resilient track that just scored a remix with Ludacris, Trey Songz, Tiara Thomas and T.I. this month. And Love certainly seems to be enjoying the spotlight. Last week he hit Arsenio Hall's new show backed by a quartet of Milwaukee players (musicians Earl Hood and Eric Goudy and singers Le'che and Kiara) to play a loose, live-band version of his hit. You can stream the video below.

It seems that Milwaukee still holds a spot in Love's heart. He spoke with the Journal Sentinel this week about his ascent, and he'll return to the city this weekend to headline a show The Eight, formerly Club 618, at 618 N. Water St. on 9 p.m. this Saturday.