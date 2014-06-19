This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2014 Summerfest Picks

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, it's our annual Summerfest preview show. We offer our day-by-day picks for the Big Gig, throwing out as many recommendations as we can cram into a half hour. Ryan finds some interesting acts on the underrated Johnson Controls World Sound Stage and discovers that the dude from Live is playing the Miller Lite Oasis at 3 p.m. on a Tuesday, while I riff on the festival's unusually strong hip-hop lineup and Matt fails to muster much excitement for Mötley Crüe. Also discussed: pre-recorded music, Lady Gaga's stench of failure, and why Girl Talk is the perfect Summerfest act.

Dig in. You can stream the episode below, and follow us on Facebook and subscribe to us on iTunes. And if you are looking for more Summerfest picks or the most up-to-date stage lineups, be sure to check out the Shepherd 's Summerfest Guide, which is on stands now.