This Week on The Disclaimer: Alverno Presents, the RIAA's New Gold, and Joe Block

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're paying respects to a Milwaukee institution that won't be around much longer. Last month Alverno College announced that its performing arts series Alverno Presents would come to a close. We talk some of the series' recent highlights, and why it won't be easily replaced. Then we talk about the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the organization that's tracked record sales for decades. The organization recently announced that it would include streams when calculating whether an album goes gold or platinum, and the math it's using is more than a little confusing. Also, do the RIAA's gold/platinum distinctions even matter anymore? And finally, we say goodbye and congratulations to Milwaukee Brewers announcer Joe Block, who is leaving his position alongside Bob Uecker for a broadcast gig in Pittsburgh. It took a while for fans to warm to him, but we like the guy.

