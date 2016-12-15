This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2016

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we dig into our favorite Milwaukee albums of the year. It's always one of our favorite shows to do, and this year left us no shortage of music to celebrate. Matt shares some picks from Milwaukee Record's list, while I share some from the Shepherd's, and general fawning ensues. We also have a discussion about the diminished role that albums played in the Milwaukee music scene this year, and run out of time well before we get to all the albums we want to discuss.

Dig in below