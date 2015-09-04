This Week on The Disclaimer: Common Ground and the Death of the Anti-Streetcar Movement

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss Common Ground, an activist group that has channeled its opposition to the new Bucks arena in some productive ways. Last week the group successfully pressured (and shamed) Nationstar Mortgage, a company with ties to Bucks owner Wes Edens, into pledging pledge $30 million over to help with mortgage restructuring in Milwaukee. Now it's looking to see if it can pressure Milwaukee into investing $80 into distressed playgrounds and school athletic facilities. We discuss the organization's tactics and compare them to those of another group with more more bark but less bite, the anti-streetcar coalition, which quietly gave up the ghost this year.

