This Week on The Disclaimer: Cool Plans for the City We Want to See Succeed

But that may or may not succeed

by

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a bunch of cool proposals for the city and handicap their odds of actually succeeding. Among the projects we're rooting for: plans to resurrect the old Grand Warner and Avalon theaters—wanting to own a theater is the new wanting to open a bar, apparently—and a very ambitious proposal to create a month-long World Cup festival in the Park East corridor. Also discussed: bike sharing, and why it's important for the city, even if Matt and I are a little tripped up about the details.

The episode is posted below.