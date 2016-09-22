This Week on The Disclaimer: Corey Feldman, a Miller Lite Oasis Makeover and Petfest

This week on the Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of critical thought with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about Corey Feldman—or more specifically, the former child star's widely mocked performance on "The Today Show" last week. Pushing back against the criticism of his bizarre performance, Feldman accused the Internet of bullying him, and defended his performance, saying he was merely putting himself out there. But does he—or any artist—deserve a pass for "putting themselves out there"? Then we discuss the planned renovations for Summerfest's Miller Lite Oasis stage and agree that the Summerfest grounds, in general, could use an update. And finally we end on a positive note by teasing the adorable lineup at this year's Fromm Petfest, which includes several celebrity dogs. And cats are welcome, too.

As always, let us know what you think. You can stream the episode below and weigh in on our Facebook page, and subscribe to the Disclaimer on iTunes.