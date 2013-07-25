This Week on The Disclaimer: Foodie Elitism

WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, The Disclaimer takes place right at the top of the lunch hour, so it was probably only a matter of time until we turned the conversation to food. On this week's episode, we welcome guest Steph Kilen, a self-proclaimed foodie who nonetheless has some issues with the term and the culture surrounding it. Are the recent changes to Milwaukee's dining scene sustainable, or are food elitists setting themselves up for an inevitable backlash? We offer some cautionary advice to people who wear their dietary preferences as a status symbol.

Stream the episode below.