This Week on The Disclaimer: Grading Summerfest, and No Longer Separating Art from the Artist

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we run down our takeaways from Summerfest. Attendance was up this year, but is that really the best metric to grade the festival on? Then we turn the conversation to a far sadder story: The shocking revelations, as reported by Jim DeRogatis, that R. Kelly may be holding women against their will in a cult-like atmosphere. Of course, rumors of impropriety have circled around Kelly for decades now, so why do these feel different? Is Kelly finally having a Bill Cosby moment? And is our culture entering a new age of accountability? Maybe, maybe not, but if nothing else the old line of "I can separate the art from the artist" no longer seems to fly, and that's a step in the right direction.

