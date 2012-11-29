This Week on The Disclaimer: Harley's Party, Buying Local and Year-End Lists

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly klatch with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we anticipate Harley-Davidson's upcoming 110th anniversary party by recalling the epic disappointment of the company's 100th anniversary celebration, a city-wide blowout that ended with "Rocket Man" instead of The Rolling Stones. Then we give our thumbs up to a just-passed ordinance that encourages the city to buy locally made goods, and close the show by teasing our year-end coverage, sharing our geeky excitement over the year-end lists that begin to proliferate around this time each winter. Also: Matt anticipates "Girl Meets World," and the inimitable Paul Cebar sends us in with another inspired introduction.

You can stream the episode below. The Disclaimer takes the week off next Wednesday as WMSE hands the air over to Ex Fabula, but we'll be back with a new episode on Dec. 12.