This Week on The Disclaimer: Hitching a Ride with Uber and Telling Artists Harsh Truths

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Matt is in fine form as his offers two takes on Milwaukee's much-hyped new driver service Uber. The first his initial response to some of the hyperbolic excitement surrounding the service, and the second is a reluctant embrace after testing the service and realizing it's actually pretty alright. Is that enough to justify some of the questionable pricing policies the company has used in other markets, though? Then we discuss my experience being completely honest with a rapper who I didn't think was good enough to write about. How much honesty do critics owe artists they aren't covering? Is it our job to dole out hard, sometimes uncomfortable truths to every artist we reject, or do our obligations begin and end with our readers? Ryan and Matt share their perspectives.

