This Week on The Disclaimer: The Man Behind The WAMIs

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half-hour of opinionated chit-chat between WMSE station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we welcome Wisconsin Area Music Industry president James McMahon, who explains the inner workings of the organization ahead of its annual flagship event, the WAMI Awards, Sunday night at Turner Hall Ballroom. While graciously fielding some tough questions, McMahon details how the group is working to better represent the entire state, as well as some music genres that have slipped through the cracks, and challenges anybody anybody who might turn their nose at the organization to do what he did: join it, and improve it from the inside.

