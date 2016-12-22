This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee's Year in Development

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Urban Milwaukee's Jeramey Jannene to discuss the year's big development stories in Milwaukee. New projects and buildings have sprung up around the city, and many more are on the way; Jannene fills up in on what's driving the development boom and which projects will be the most transformative. Also discussed: the marketing appeal of the streetcar (it's coming soon), roundabouts (boo) and why so many of these new apartment buildings look... kind of crappy? Other people think they look crappy, too, right?

