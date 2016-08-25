This Week on The Disclaimer: Pokemon Go and the Disappearing Journal Sentinel Archives

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we return from a summer hiatus to tackle a pair of timely subjects. The Milwaukee County Parks department turned heads this week when it filed a request with the creators of the popular Pokemon Go app to remove PokeStops from Lake Park, where hundreds of players gather each day searching for animated creatures. But are these hoards of Pokemon players really such a problem? If anything, shouldn't the parks people be thrilled the parks are being so well used? That follows a discussion of the Journal Sentinel's digital archives, which suddenly disappeared this month. Will they return, and if they don't want does it mean for Milwaukee history?

You can stream the episode below.