This Week on The Disclaimer: Publicists and PR Firms Are Taking Over the Music Industry

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the most powerful people in the music industry that people only see behind the scenes: publicists. Especially over the last half decade, they've emerged as the true gatekeepers of the industry, dictating not only which bands get covered but also how they get covered. Spring-boarding off of a recent piece on Saving Country Music titled "Music Journalism is Dying at the Hands of PR Firms," we discuss how PR firms are reshaping music criticism in their own image, how they've become the new record labels in some respects, and what it means for the average musician just trying to get their music heard.

