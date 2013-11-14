This Week on The Disclaimer: R.I.P. A.V. Club Milwaukee

On this week's exceptionally melancholy episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we contemplate life without the print edition of The Onion and the local A.V. Club, which announced it will close shop next month. That leaves Matt without a job (for now) and the city's arts and music scene with a big hole to fill. We share our memories of The Onion and contemplate what ripple effect this will have on the city and the many deserving writers who now find themselves with one less outlet to write for. Also, we promise to keep The Disclaimer panel intact, and Ryan and I try to cheer Matt up with a present that didn't turn out quite right.

Stream the episode below, and as always, feel free to weigh on the conversation at our Facebook page, or catch up with old episodes on iTunes.