This Week on The Disclaimer: This Sheriff Clarke Situation is Getting Scary

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly topic tackle with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we try to make some of the many (many, many, many) odd stories surrounding Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. Like Donald Trump, whose rhetoric he has adopted, Clarke has gone from a clownish figure to a genuine public menace, using his office as a platform to bully and intimidate his enemies, and the stories just get weirder and weirder. What will it take to get this guy out of office? Matt also gives us an update on the Lake Park Pokemon situation.

