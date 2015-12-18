The Week on The Disclaimer: Surveying Milwaukee Millennials

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot (and sometimes lukewarm) takes from Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into a new Public Policy Forum survey of Milwaukee millennials. The survey revealed some not-so-surprising findings—it turns out that millennials care about crime and jobs—as well as some have already used as evidence to support their pro-public transportation or anti-public transportation agendas. Beyond all that, though, the study shines a light on which cultural amenities that Milwaukeeans age 18-34 care about the most, and we have some fun running through those rankings.

Then for the final few minutes of the show, we discuss a recent ridiculous piece in The Quietus about why end of year lists diminish art. Needless to say, we're not persuaded.

Stream it below. It's our last Disclaimer of 2015; we'll see you next year.