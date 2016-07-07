This Week on The Disclaimer: Treating Milwaukee Music with Kids Gloves

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the way critics treat the Milwaukee music scene. If it seems like they sometimes go easy on certain artists, that's not an illusion. So why is Milwaukee music treated with kids gloves, and is the music scene ready for those gloves to come off. We suspect maybe not, but there are ways we can do better.

