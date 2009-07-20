WMSE Unveils Opening Night Radio Summer Camp Roster

WMSE continues to roll out the lineup for Radio Summer Camp, its four-day, multi-venue music festival, announcing today the roster for its opening-night show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, August 20. It's a clever, generation-spanning bill that includes favorites from the Milwaukee music scene, past and present: Sometime Sweet Susan, Juniper Tar, The Dim Sums and The Trusty Knife.

More information on the festival's emerging lineup, which right now includes a Friday night show with Rural Alberta Advantage and Catfish Haven at the Cactus Club, is available at WMSE's blog.