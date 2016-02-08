WMSE Will Celebrate 35 Years with a Cross-Generational Punk Show

Milwaukee's independent radio station WMSE will mark its 35th anniversary with a show at Turner Hall Ballroom featuring some of the many Milwaukee punk bands that station has played over the years. The event, billed "Never Mind The Reunions, It's WMSE," will feature The Benjamins playing their lone album The Art of Disappointment in its entirety, and The Crosses, featuring Die Kreuzen singer Dan Kubinski, playing Die Kreuzen's first LP from start to finish.

The bill will also feature Skiptracer, Feck, The Mighty Deerlick and Moloko Shivers.

Tickets for the show on Saturday, March 26 are $15 and on sale now.