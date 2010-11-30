Wu-Tang Clan to Play the Rave, Sans Key Member

The Wu-Tang Clan will return to the Rave on Jan. 7, 2011, the venue announced this morning. Tickets are $26.60 and go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. The performance will be part of the Clan's Rebirth Tour, and will feature all remaining members of the group except for the RZA, "who's busy with his acting career," according to the group's website.

It's tempting to read into RZA's absence, given the producer's artistic disagreements with Raekwon and Ghostfacethey took issue with some of his overreaching production on the Clan's most recent album, 8 Diagramsbut in an interview with TheBoomBox.com, RZA insisted the group puts those disagreements behind them when they're on stage. His absence from the tour, he stays, is strictly about his bottom line.

"Well, I gotta be honest about the tour; I have too much business going this quarter, so I won't be on the tour," he said. "I'm going to try to join those guys during the springtime, though. Wu-Tang is coming to a lot of towns across the country and you know they'll leave their mark. I won't be there, unfortunately."