Yo-Dot Lives It Up On His Free Shorecrest Memoirs EP

Milwaukee rapper Yo-Dot opened the year with the greatmixtape Dot Balistrerri, a fevered throwback to the grimy Mafioso rapof the mid-’90s and a vehicle for his terse, by-the-throat rhyming. Now he’scapping the year with Shorecrest Memoirs, a free EP that dials down the tensiona bit and allows him to revel in his spoils. “Made a plan to make my chipsstack,” he raps on opener “Take Notes,” “Dollar menu n*gga, I was eating BigMacs/ That was the old times, now I switched that/ I see the price tag, ‘Fuckit, let me get that.’” The lighter subject matter suits Yo-Dot well. He proves himself asdeft at luxury fantasies as he is at street realism, rapping about snacking onpeeled grapes and growing “Waka Flocka money” with infectious zeal, and displaying a cocky sense of humor that Dot Balistrerri's darker subject matter didn't allow.



As with most every Umbrella Music Group release, Shorecrest Memoirs' production is a joy.Yo-Dot settles on a soundtrack of hard soul and cinematic pomp, bringing in anew producer on each of these six tracks: 40 Mil, Lex Luthor, Mech, B-Luv andBagz. Devoid of filler, Shorecrest Memoirs is short and sweet, with every track clocking in atunder three or four minutes. In a year of bloated,uneven mixtapes, Yo-Dot has the sense to leave us wanting more.



Shorecrest Memoirs is posted for free download here.

