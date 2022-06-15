Shepherd Setlist: June 15, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Rustbelt – “Fade The Mix”

Rustbelt is the new project of seasoned rock star formerly known as Juiceboxxx, and he’s out with his debut single. It’s a sprightly pop tune where he chronicles profound events in his younger years in a self-deprecating way. He claims to always be wrong in a world that’s not black and white, and doubles down on acting like a clown. Musicians contributing are Willy Dintenfass, Kendraplex, Andrew Jambura, Sam KS, and Jake Pinto. Some things don’t change, as Rustbelt insists; we look forward to what’s to come with his new chapter. (Ben Slowey)

Graham Hunt – If You Knew Would You Believe It

Singer-songwriter Graham Hunt has returned with a new project. It’s nine songs where Hunt conveys nihilistic feelings about endless cycles, getting your hopes up, being unable to win, and not seeing a point in engaging. With psychedelic dance-rock sensibilities and forthright lyricism, this album confronts the muddied realities that you thought would get easier as an adult, but they just don’t. (Ben Slowey)

LUXI – “Waiting”

LUXI is on the verge of dropping her new EP, Dream Girl, and ahead of that we get the new video for her single, “Waiting.” The track is fittingly about waiting for a person of interest to come back around, and merges the danceable pop side of LUXI’s sound with lyrics about loneliness and just a slightly haunting tone to the delivery of it all. The video is in her trademark DIY style, with the producer and singer wandering around downtown Milwaukee. Dream Girl comes out on June 24. (Allen Halas)

ThatGuyEli – “Reject”

ThatGuyEli dropped his first single in two years and he’s continuing to push the envelope of his sound. “Reject” is entirely instrumental and combines boosted bass with elements of math rock and pop punk, encapsulating a myriad of emotions. It represents the notion of not fitting in anywhere, which is akin to how difficult it would be to classify what genre this track is. That’s a good thing, because ThatGuyEli is determined to eschew any box you’d put him in. (Ben Slowey)

BLAX – “A Rollerskating Jam Called Liberation”

Fresh off of his Angeline project, rapper BLAX has the visuals for lead single “A Roller Skating Jam Called Liberation.” The track is upbeat while still providing substance, and the video captures that duality as well. The performance clip blends shots of BLAX in a roller skating party in a warehouse, as well as on the street. It’s all fun and games until you listen a little deeper, and that’s what makes this piece a standout. BLAX is currently on tour supporting Angeline, alongside R.A.P. Ferriera, who many locally remember performing under the name Milo.

Concert Announcements

July 10 – Traitor, Population Control at X-Ray Arcade

July 11 – The Bronx at X-Ray Arcade

July 12 – Northern Gloom, Rat Bath, The Nile Club, Garden Home at Cactus Club

July 17 – Calliope Musicals at Cactus Club

July 23 – The Spits, Holy Shit at Cactus Club

August 6 – Sugar Candy Mountain at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 8 – Charley Crockett at Pabst Theater

August 20 – Social Cig, Bug Moment, Scam Likely, DJ Megadon at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 21 – Andy Mineo, Lecrae, Hulvey, 1K Phew, Tedashii, Triplee, Wande, WhatUpRG at Riverside Theater

August 30 – The Bellwether Syndicate, Then Comes Silence at X-Ray Arcade

September 5 – The Fixx at Turner Hall Ballroom

September 8 – Josh Rouse at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 13 – Ninja Sex Party at Turner Hall Ballroom

September 15 – Post Malone, Roddy Ricch at Fiserv Forum

September 16 – In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, Vended at The Rave

September 17 – William Elliot Whitmore, The Local Honey’s at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 28 – Andrea Gibson at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 1 – La Dispute at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 5 – The Heavy Heavy at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 12 – Hannah Berner at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 13 – Accept, Narcotic Wasteland at The Rave

October 19 – Ryan Adams at Riverside Theater

October 30 – Chelsea Cutler, ayokay, Arden Jones at The Rave

November 26 – Yung Gravy, bbon$ at The Rave

November 29 – The Smile at Riverside Theater