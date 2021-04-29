This Week in Milwaukee: April 29 – May 5, 2021

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to coming up this week. Enjoy livestreams of First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald; the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music 2021 Jazz Festival; or take in music and a movie in the Cactus Club’s backyard or a night of top-shelf jazz with the Jamie Breiwick Quintet.

Thursday, April 29

First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald @ Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Quadracci Powerhouse

Award-winning actress Alexis J Roston salutes America’s favorite jazz singer, Ella Fitzgerald. Roston was last seen at Milwaukee Rep as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill (Chicago’s Jeff Award, Black Theatre Alliance Award) and in the 2014 production of The Color Purple. Roston effortlessly emits the sultry swing and playful joy that made Ella an American treasure. Classic tunes by Ellington, Gershwin, Porter and more include “Summertime,” “The Lady Is a Tramp” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing.” Safety protocols will be in place for performances. Through May 23.

UP CLOSE (but not too close) with John McGivern at Pabst Theater

× Expand Image via Pabst Theater Group

Milwaukee’s John McGivern is best known for his Emmy-award winning work on PBS. His one-man-shows tell the stories of being the third born of six kids in a working-class Irish Catholic Family in the Midwest. His stories are personal and funny and touching and familiar. His themes are based in family and remind us all that as specific as we might believe our experiences are, we all share a universal human experience.

UP CLOSE (but not too close) with John McGivern will serve up a fresh mix of old and new tales, from John’s childhood days on Milwaukee’s Eastside to recent events in the midst of the pandemic. Safety protocols will be in place. Through May 16.

Friday, April, 30

Loon Lake Screening with special backyard performance from Johanna Rose & Friends @ Cactus Club, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Image via Vimeo

Leave it to the Cactus Club to stage an all-ages, free, outdoor multi-media event. Johanna Rose. Long with members of SistaStrings and Ruth B8r Ginsberg will perform in Cactus Club’s backyard, followed by Looped film screening of Loon Lake. The film takes place in the summer of 2020, a global pandemic shuts down the world and a rogue musician sets out to build and live in an off-the-grid treehouse on Loon Lake in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. This three-part miniseries follows Johanna Rose on their journey of self-discovery, reuniting with nature, friends, family and the joy of music. Safety protocols will be in place.

Jamie Breiwick Quintet @ Sam’s Place, 6:45 p.m.

× Expand Photo provided courtesy of Jamie Breiwick Jamie Breiwick

Locally, trumpeter Jamie Breiwick, is a catalyst for all things jazz. The Grammy-nominated educator, who teaches at both high school and university levels, might touch on the music of Thelonious Monk and Don Cherry during this two-night engagement at drummer Sam Belton’s new place. With Isaiah Jones on piano, Tim Ipsen on bass and Dumah Saafir on percussion. Also Saturday

The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music 2021 Jazz Festival online

Middle school, high school, college and adult jazz students are invited to develop their skill alongside nationally recognized jazz artists and Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Jazz and Contemporary Music faculty members during this free, online festival. Through Saturday.

Also, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music will be reopening its physical locations on Monday, May 3, with the option for private lesson students to return to in-person learning, with a full list of safety measures. Students may also choose to stay online or take a hybrid approach.

Celebrating over a century of musical excellence, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is committed to inspiring students of every age and skill level by providing an accessible, exceptional music education. The Conservatory is descended from several Wisconsin music institutions and today is the largest independent non-profit music school in the state.

Saturday, May 1

Milwaukee May Day Music Festival @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 2 p.m.

Are you ready for eight hours of live music? Kochanski’s present a one-day, free festival with music by The Nightinjails; LJ; Redcard MKE; Battery Powered Boy; Peter Thomas; One Lane Bridge and Scotty Berendt. If you work up an appetite, Rose Mob Grill Food Truck will be on hand.

Pat McCurdy @ Schauer Arts Center (147 N. Rural St., Hartford), 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Image via YouTube

He has done nearly 50 shelter-in-place Live from Pat’s House performances. A legendary road dog, singer-songwriter-humorist Pat McCurdy points the way to Summer with what will hopefully be a busy season of returning to live music. From his days fronting power pop band Yipes! and The Men About Town, the prolific McCurdy has played over 300 shows a year and draws from over 600 songs.

