This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 21-27, 2021

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to in the coming week including the Harley-Davidson Museum’s virtual gallery talk, stand-up comedy with Dana Ehrmann and the next installments of The Longhand Project.

Thursday, Jan. 21

ACA Live - Chris Haise Band livestream, 8 p.m.

Chris Haise is a songwriter who never seems to be satisfied, which makes sense. His original songs have the well-crafted feel that points to a study of Randy Newman and Bob Dylan. With a group that includes mandolin, cello and Haise’s piano, the songs have plenty of room to breathe,

Harley Featured Gallery: Clubs and Competition—Win on Sunday, Sell on Monday livestream, 7 p.m.

The Harley-Davidson Museum’s virtual gallery talks continues with “Clubs and Competition—Win on Sunday, Sell on Monday.” The 45-minute presentation will dive into board track racing, Factory Race team and awards, examples of promotions and advertising from the past and apparel worn for racing.

Friday, Jan. 22

Dana Ehrmann @ The Laughing Tap and livestream, 7:30 p.m.

Dana Ehrmann first tried stand-up as a college student and has been self-deprecating and discussing sort-of-but-not-quite-adulthood on stage ever since. Read the Shepherd Express story on Ehrmann here. Check out her act at the Walker’s Point comedy club. COVID-19 Guidelines & Precautions will be enforced.

Saturday, Jan. 23

A People's History of the Pandemic: Part II Civil Rights and Part III Going Postal livestream, 7 p.m.

Hosted by The Longhand Project, the next two installments of A People’s History of the Pandemic, reveal the art, poetry, prose and performance over 30 collaborators who contributed to “Part II - Civil Rights and Part III - Going Postal.” Draw Write Here! & 53212 Presents support an open collaboration of artists & writers who use creative dialogue to push boundaries of aesthetic experience and build community in areas of needed critical engagement.

Evil Dead: With Live Commentary from Bruce Campbell livestream, 8 p.m.

Actor, producer, writer and director Bruce Campbell hosts a worldwide virtual viewing of the 1981 Sam Raimi classic, Evil Dead with live commentary throughout by Campbell himself. Watch the film with Campbell as he shares memories, stories, and anecdotes from the film. Campbell will also answer questions from the chat. “I’m excited about this project,” says Campbell. “It will be a great opportunity to safely connect with fans and allow them a closer look behind the scenes.”

Ashley & Simpson livestream, 7:15 p.m.

The Coffee House presents Jennifer Ashley (vocals, piano, guitar and banjo) and Joel Simpson (vocals, guitar, mandolin, dobro, banjo, and bass.). The folk duo blends traditional songs and instrumentation along with beautiful vocal harmonies reminiscent of famous duos Ian & Silvia and The Everly Brothers. Expect to heat songs from their 2019 sophomore release Off To Here Land.

