This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 6-12, 2022

Friday, Jan. 7

Elise Orlando and The Larry Moore Trio @ Vendetta Coffee Bar, 6 p.m.

The Larry Moore Trio play a mix of standards from the Great American Songbook and Latin Jazz favorites. Their laid back grooves are the perfect way to ease into the weekend.

Koffin Kats, Mystery Actions, Sweetie and Candi Crucifix @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

This concert may be the musical trash-extravaganza, time-warp of the week. Since 2003, Koffin Kats have delivered crazed rockabilly, Chicago’s Mystery Actions lean toward ‘70s punk, duo Sweetie recall The Misfits and The Cramps and burlesque Candy Crucifix will present a burlesque performance.

Music Under the Stars featuring Wolves with Virginia @ Arts @ Large, 7 p.m.

Wolves with Virginia grew from a solo act performing at Riverwest open mics to a four-piece playing music described as a “mix of outlaw country storytelling and vintage desert surf.”

Shell Bells w/Horace Greene @ Nicole’s Third Ward Social, 7 p.m.

Horace Green mixes elements of disco and psychedelia while retaining a rock and roll spirit. Opener Shells Bells delivers an amalgamation of indie folk, dad rock, neo soul and sound healing psychedelia. The Third Ward rocks!

Piano Men @ Stackner Cabaret, 8 p.m.

Two pianos onstage, two virtuoso piano players and a limitless songbook that defies genre and decade, Piano Men is inspired by the hard-working piano players who play everywhere from bars to airports, hotel lobbies to grand concert halls. Milwaukee Rep favorites Steve Watts (I Love a Piano) and Nygel D. Robinson (The All Night Strut!) are two virtuoso piano players that will have audiences clapping, laughing and calling out requests.

Through Feb. 27. More info here milwaukeerep.com/shows/show/piano-men/

Duke Tumatoe @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Music trivia buffs might know Duke Tumatoe as a founding member or REO Speedwagon and fans will know his 1988 album was produced by Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty. Tumatoe gained his musical influences firsthand as a teenager haunting Chicago’s legendary Maxwell Street open air market. He went on to perform with the likes of Muddy Waters, Bo Diddley, B.B. King, Willie Dixon and Buddy Guy.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Barbara Stephan Band @ The Packing House, 6:30 p.m.

It’s not every singer who cites Ram Dass and Alan Watts as influences; vocalist Barbra Stephan is joined by Olen Franklin, Chris Kringel and Peter Mac. Selections from Stephan’s Motown-inspired album Come on Over to Me are sure to warm up a cold January evening.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

The 5th Dimension @ The Northern Lights Theater, 8 p.m.

In 1967, a little-known vocal group called The 5th Dimension recorded the song “Up, Up and Away,” catapulting the group to instant stardom. The group had 22 Top 40 hits and five number-one songs including “Wedding Bell Blues,” “One Less Bell to Answer,” “Last Night I Didn’t Get to Sleep At All” and the iconic “Aquarius/ Let the Sunshine In.” In 2015, The 5th Dimension celebrated 50 years with original member Florence LaRue and company continuing to deliver dynamic performances.