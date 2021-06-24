This Week in Milwaukee: June 24-30, 2021

More rooftop performances, more outdoor concerts, Bay View Gallery Night returns and Shank Hall reopens for live music. Here are some picks for live entertainment.

Thursday, June 24

Ramblin' Deano (Waco Brothers) and Trash Mountain Trio @ Charles E. Fromage (5811 W. Vliet St.), 6 p.m.

Two sets at this lovely, Washington Heights bistro: First, a set of modern folk protest tunes by Ramblin’ Deano, then he joins Trash Mountain Trio for rollicking honky-tonk and bluegrass.

Live @ the Lot (East Side Art Lot, 1915 E. North Ave.), 6 p.m.

Live @ the Lot, a monthly live music series featuring local Milwaukee artists playing a range of tunes, debuts Thursday at the East Side Art Lot, 1915 E. North Avenue. Music will be provided by Malarkey, acoustic duo of Danny Kerns and Becca Segal.

On the last Thursday of every month June through September, Live @ the Lot presents local music in a fun and inspiring atmosphere. A $10 ticket includes one drink (beer, wine, or seltzer), and a live performance from local musicians 6-8 p.m.

Custom-painted picnic tables are available for reserved seating for an additional $30, which includes a gift card to an area restaurant and a pair of Koss headphones. Reservations are required for the tables.

Friday, June 25

The Bel Airs w/ Leroy Airmaster @ the baree (105 S. Main St. Thiensville), 4 p.m.

The Bel Airs, fronted by brothers Dick and Dave Pruitt on bass and electric guitars and Michael Cherry on drums, have been performing for over 30 years. Called the “Every Brothers of the Blues,” their danceable mix of bluesy-country-soul-and-rock-n-roll sound is influenced by the likes of Wilson Picket, Slim Harpo, Howlin’ Wolf and Johnny Cash.

In the ‘80s, Leroy Airmaster was the dominant band in a vibrant live blues music scene in southeastern Wisconsin. They released four albums and numerous WAMI awards for best blues group. The members of the most popular version of the group reformed in 2010 and continue to perform their unique blend of blues jazz and rock music.

Goran w/Daniel Rey @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Live music returns to Shank Hall with a pair of weekend shows. On Friday Gufs founder Goran performs. His 2019 WAMI-nominated album of the year, Under a Nashville Sky, introduced the world to his latest musical chapter.

On Saturday BoDeans founder Sam Llanas performs. In May, Llanas released his fourth album in the Goya series. Ghosts of Yesterday’s Angels is a mostly acoustic album that “finds him remembering reminiscing and lamenting past friends and lovers in his classic storytelling style. It also includes his tribute to fallen music heroes like Tom Petty, David Bowie, John Prine and Prince, “Down Here in the Cold.”

Bay View Gallery Night @ various locations, 5 p.m.

Dozens of artists will show their work at venues from distilleries to chocolatiers to art schools as Bay View Gallery Night makes a welcome return. In addition to art, The Tonic Tavern offers live music form Midquest 2.0 and Cosmic Endeavors Collective. Honeypie Café also celebrates its grand opening at the new location.

Big Al Dorn @ Mamies, 9 p.m.

Big Al Dorn and the Howlers play at “The Last Real Deal Blues Club on the South Side of Milwaukee.” If you are looking for Chicago-stye blues, look no further.

Saturday June 26

Pabst Blue Rhythms @ Best Place, 9 a.m.

This series of residencies from local musicians performing in the outdoor courtyards of the historic Pabst Brewery features a trio of acts. Octavio Arcanjo (9 a.m.), (11am-1pm) - Best Place Bluegrass Band featuring Peter Roller (11 a.m.) and Joe Wray (1 p.m.)

ARTS4ALL Featuring Rochelle Melander @Arts at Large, 10 a.m.

Arts at Large, the Walker’s Point community center is a creative space, gallery and café has a full schedule of events lined up starting with this workshop exploring poems and descriptions by Langston Hughes and Octavia Butler. Participate in-person or virtually. The Friday Music Under The Stars performances feature local acts.

