This Week in Milwaukee: June 3-9, 2021

Live music performed outdoors. Need we say more?

OK—how about the kickoff shows at South Milwaukee Downtown Market (Prof. Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra), Regner Park in West Bend (Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers with Evan Christian) and MKE River Round Up’s Funktoon concerts on the river (FunkClub Wagon). Looking for a low-key concert? Caley Conway opens the Somewhat Unplugged series at Dandy.

Thursday, June 3, 2021

South Milwaukee Downtown Market (1101 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee), Thursdays 3 p.m.

The South Milwaukee Downtown Market offers fruits, vegetables, baked goods, flowers, art, jewelry and dinner. This year’s impressive lineup of live music kicks off with Prof. Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra. With acts as varied as Sweet Sheiks, The Milbillies, The Hungry Williams, Matthew Davies and the Extra Crispy Brass Band, tis will be an easy answer to “What do you want to do on Thursday?” (Through Oct. 14)

Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers with Evan Christian @ Regner Park (800 W. Main St., West Bend), 5:30 p.m.

A live concert in a park. It has been a long wait and we will be enjoying these simple pleasures more than ever. Racine’s Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers’ cello-infused alternative pop/rock makes the trek to Racine’s Regner Park with opener Evan Christian. In 2019 Ade was a Top 24 Contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” a nice addition to the band’s discography. Christian’s blend of flamenco, blues and folk should start the evening off on the good foot.

Noah John & the Ringing Iron @ Bremen Café, 9 p.m.

Based in central Wisconsin, Noah John Klingseisen boasts seven albums and a Nashville recording contract. But don’t let the Nashville-word fool you. Noah John & the Ringing Iron lean heavily on the outlaw side of country and Bluegrass music. The cozy backroom at Bremen should be a good setting to experience their sound.

Friday, June 4

Somewhat Unplugged with Caley Conway and Ellie Jackson @ Dandy (5020 W. Vliet St.), 7:30 p.m.

Located in the Washington Heights neighborhood, the funky boutique/vintage store/event space Dandy kicks off a low-key concert series on Friday. Caley Conway, Ellie Jackson and Christopher Porterfield of Field Report (on pedal steel) will perform. The show will be a release party for Conway’s latest EP Bliss or Bust.” She spoke about staying creative during the pandemic back in March.

Saturday, June 5

Lulu Quintet @ Riverwest Pizza, 6 p.m.

Riverwest Pizza welcomes Madison’s Lulu Quintet (guitar, clarinet, accordion, mandolin and bass) for some Hot Club Jazz on the patio, apropos for a weather forecast of 89 degrees.

Wednesday, June 9

FunkClub Wagon/Funktoon – MKE River Round Up @ Boone & Crockett, 5 p.m.

The FunkClub Wagon once again takes to the water and becomes a pontoon boat to kick off the popular weekly series of live music on the river. A kayak rental, show ticket and beer from Indeed Brewing will get you a chance to see the likes of De La Buena, Chicken Wire Empire, the Kris Crow Band and The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken. The weekly three-hour-tour begins at Boone & Crockett with stops at the Milwaukee Ale House and The Harp Irish Pub.

Through Sept. 22