This Week in Milwaukee: May 11-17, 2023

An over-the-top, sensory overloaded show with Man or Astro-Man?, avant rock with John & Dan, Elephonic and Louie & The Flashbombs celebrate releases, treat mom to Mother’s Day at the Zoo and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, May 11

Man or Astro-Man? w/Devils Teeth @ Colectivo Back Room, 8 p.m.

In a social media post, Man or Astro-Man? suggests their upcoming show “will be much like Robin Yount’s fabulous 1982 season for the Brewers …” Armed with a sprawling discography, the surf/sci-fi group—who have been known to have “clone” members perform on tour—still brings “an over-the-top, sensory overloaded show, which has always gained them a reputation for always being an undisputedly amazing band to see live.”

Friday, May 12

Sleepersound w/Resurrectionists and John & Dan, Club Garibaldi, 7 p.m.

NYC’s John Bollinger (vibraphone, bass, drums) & Dan Kaufman (guitar) come from the avant-rock outfit Barbez, that group recorded for the esteemed Tzadik label among others. Milwaukee native Kaufman also writes about politics for The New Yorker Magazine and penned the book The Fall of Wisconsin: The Conservative Conquest of a Progressive Bastion and the Future of American Politics. Resurrectionists’ Now That We Are All Ghosts was released last month and the band’s sound references Doc Boggs, Television and Low (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/resurrectionists-celebrate-new-album-with-release-party-film). Sleepersound takes a shoegaze/post-rock musical stance, that is if they would admit to taking a stance. The imaginative group provided the soundtrack to the HYBYCOZO art installation back in January at Cathedral Square.

Louie & The Flashbombs EP release w/BingBong and Wire and Nail, Friday @ Anodyne Walker’s Point

Louie Lucchesi and Mike Benign of Louie & The Flashbombs began writing songs together in 2021 and assembled a band. Then came health challenges, then a pandemic (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/louie-the-flashbombs-shiny-new-skin), yet the sextet pressed on. They unveil the fruits of their labor with a show to celebrate the EP Shiny New Skin.

Saturday, May 13

Elephonic Album Release w/Chris Haise Band and The Belle Weather @ Anodyne, 8 p.m.

× "Why Can't You Listen?" by Elephonic

Milwaukee’s seven-piece Elephonic magnifies pop music to a near symphonic level. Collectively the group has over one hundred years of musical experience (shepherdexpress.com/music/artists-beating-covid-19/elephonic-comes-to-life-during-a-pandemic). Songwriter Mike Jarvis’ well-crafted gems have been earworms for decades; adding Thea Vorass’s Cello and Corinn Bonkalski’s violin turn the music 3D. Tom Branigan whose firm specializes in crisis communications & reputation management, hears the influence of ELO, Squeeze, Fountains of Wayne, John Hiatt, Jefferson Airplane, Buddy Holly; from experience I can vouch Elephonic’s reputation is a stellar one. The Belle Weather’s strings make the band a sonic sibling to the headliner as does Chris Haise’s thoughtful songwriting. And yes, all three band will include a cellist.

Sunday, May 14

Mother’s Day at the Zoo

Make it a special day for mom with a visit to the Milwaukee County Zoo on her special day, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All mothers receive free admission; the parking fee remains in effect. Take time to visit some of the Zoo’s animal moms including prehensile-tailed porcupine, Quinn, giraffes Ziggy and Marlee, and lioness Patty Sharptooth.

Monday, May 15

Image: jmkac.org Stained glass by Kea Tawana Stained glass by Kea Tawana

“Kea Tawana: I Traveled into the Future in a Dream” @ John Michael Kohler Arts Center (608 New York Ave., Sheboygan) Through Oct. 8

“Kea Tawana: I Traveled into the Future in a Dream” represents the first museum show of Tawana’s work, and the first exhibition outside of the northeastern United States. The Arts Center recently acquired the contents from her small apartment there, which included about thirty handmade boxes containing collaged and tied “encyclopedic files” and personal effects; Tawana’s blueprints for utopic, unrealized building projects; handmade stained-glass windows; and hundreds of sketches and manuscripts.

Tuesday, May 16 p.m.

Larry McCray @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× "No More Crying" by Larry McCray

Blues artist Larry McCray returned with his 2021 album Blues Without You, co-produced by Joe Bonamassa. In a career that began in the ‘80s, the Arkansas-bred McCray has collaborated with legends Albert Collins and shared the stage with the Kings, BB and Albert, and Buddy Guy.

Wednesday, May 17

Jason Anderson @ Var Gallery, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire born, New Brunswick based, Jason Anderson returns to Milwaukee. The award-winning indie folk artist’s work is as anthemic as it is affecting. A poignant writer and consummate showman, Anderson’s songs are keenly-observed snapshots of emotion and experience, while his electrifying concerts celebrate the power of the here and now—both invitation and conversation, reflection and release.