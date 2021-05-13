This Week in Milwaukee: May 13-19, 2021

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Bruce Humphries

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to coming up this week. Pay respect to the late Jon Pierre Gee at his Memorial Concert. Enjoy livestreams of Willy Porter livestream Benefitting Dan’s Magical Music Barn or the first full length concert by the UW-Milwaukee Saxophone Ensemble. Outdoor roots music matinees are on tap with Kochanski’s rockabilly blast and country veteran Les Martin’s performance featuring steel guitar virtuoso Leroy Deuster.

Thursday, May 13

Willy Porter livestream Benefitting Dan's Magical Music Barn, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee guitarist and songwriter Willy Porter has been at it for over two decades, logging countless miles and releasing 11 albums. He is no stranger to pitching in. On May 13, Porter performs Rock the Stream to honor Dan Aukofer and raise funds to bring music back to Dan's Magical Music Barn on the pedal-powered stage.

Dan Aukofer was a longtime friend of Rock the Green who combined his passion for biking with his love for the environment to create Power by the People concept using spin bikes to create power. RTG has utilized this technology to help power our Sustainability Festivals and Earth Day Celebrations since 2011.

The barn was impacted by a fire on the afternoon of August 4, 2020. Tragically, Dan passed away just after Thanksgiving. A portion of the roof of the barn has been fixed but another $10,000 is needed to complete the restoration.

Friday, May 14

Jon Pierre Gee Memorial Concert @ Mr. J’s Lounge, 5 p.m.

Jon Pierre Gee, who passed away in November, was a music staple in Milwaukee for decades. Gee performed at the first Summerfest in 1968 and also performed with music legends such as James Brown, Ike & Tina Turner, Al Green and B.B. King. This memorial concert will celebrate the life and accomplishments of the Milwaukee music legend and Motown alumnus.

CDs and memorabilia will be for sale. Donations are welcome and will go toward the latest music CD project Gee was working on before he passed. Masks are required for this free event.

Ivy Ford Band @ The Baaree (105 S Main St., Thiensville), 7 p.m.

In November a fire destroyed the cheel, the Nepal-centric Thiensville restaurant that also featured live music. Plans are underway to rebuild. In the meantime, this Friday the Ivy Ford Band kicks off a full outdoor schedule in the baaree, the cheel’s garden space. We wrote about Ford’s musical plans here.

Saxophone Ensemble Concert livestream, 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Dr. Nicki Roman, the UW-Milwaukee Saxophone Ensemble presents its first full length concert. This diverse program showcases the ensemble repertoire of Marilyn Shrude, Jenni Watson and Steven Bryant. The ensemble will also be premiering new arrangements by Luke Daniels, Adam LuMaye, and Nick Ortiz on the YDS-150 Digital Saxophone.

Saturday, May 15

Roots N Roll Afternoon Patio Show with Bruce Humphries & The Rockabilly Rebels, Honkytonkitis, and Ramblin’ Deano from the Waco Brothers @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 2 p.m.

It has been written the rockabilly shall inherit the Earth. Maybe, maybe not—but this triple bill of high energy artists should give you more rockabilly bang for your buck than you have seen in a long time. Ramblin’ Deano Coffee and a Song series of videos has been a welcome run of entertainment during the pandemic.

Tommy Odetto @ Kegel's Inn Beer Garden (5901 W. National Ave., West Allis), 6 p.m.

His timing could not have been more perfect. Guitarist Tommy Odetto moved to Milwaukee from California just in time for a pandemic. His latest album, Curses and Revelations is brimming with songs of lost love, self-discovery and redemption. He talked about playing music during the pandemic here.

Sunday, May 16

Les Martin @ Da Bar, 2 p.m.

Da Bar (1900 S. 60th St. at Burnham St.) was recently reopened by new owner Markus Gorsic, a Slovenian immigrant who came to America 22 years ago. His love of American roots music like blues, jazz, bluegrass and country will be requited with this performance by country music veteran Les Martin. Steel guitar virtuoso Leroy Deuster will be part of the band for this matinee performance.