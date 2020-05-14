This Week in Milwaukee: May 14-20, 2020

× Expand Photo credit: David Lee Japanese Breakfast

Thursday, May 14

Japanese Breakfast, live @ 6 p.m.

ReviveLiveMKE is an initiative that offers new ways for patrons to support its concert venues, beginning with a live stream series. The series kicks off this Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m. with a live stream performance of new songs and special covers by indie rock artist Japanese Breakfast.

All proceeds from tickets purchased through pabsttheater.org support Pabst Theater Group venues and the artist. Additional live streaming shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Offering live stream shows is a crucial step in reviving the Pabst Theater Group’s business, given the tremendous impact the entertainment industry has suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With hundreds or even thousands of people gathering tightly together it is no surprise that the music venues were some of the first industries that shut down completely and will probably be some of the last to re-open, especially since there is a significant lead time necessary to make it all happen” says Gary Witt, CEO of the Pabst Theater Group that manages The Pabst Theater, The Riverside, Turner Hall and the Back Room @ Collectivo.

Stream: Pabst Theater Group

Freddy Bliffert Plays to Benefit Blue Lotus Farm & Retreat Center live @ 7 p.m.

Stream: Freddy Bliffert's Facebook page

REYNA and Girls Rock MKE Rock the Stream! Live @ 7 p.m.

Stream: Rock the Stream Facebook page

Friday, May 15

Nō Studios Unplugged with LaFond live @ 6 p.m.

LaFond, FKA Siren, recently released an EP written and recorded in 24 hours called "i wrote and recorded this yesterday" where she challenged herself to write, record and release three songs within a day.

Stream: Facebook event page

Kyle Feerick and Sean Williamson live @ 9 p.m.

Stream: The Cooperage's Facebook page

Saturday, May 16

Ian Olivera presented by The Cooperage live @ 9 p.m.

Stream: The Cooperage's Facebook page

Classic Metal Class w/ Greg Sadler - The Sabbath/Purple Nexus live @ noon

Join the Heavy Metal Philosopher, Greg Sadler, for a live presentation on early heavy metal, followed by discussion and Q&A, joined by guitarist, band leader, and professor Scott Tarulli.

This session will focus on how the two early heavy metal bands Black Sabbath and Deep Purple function as a nexus for the development of the heavy metal genre, specifically in terms of incorporating musicians and putting them in contact with each other, spinning off successful musicians and bands, and even promoting/producing other up-and coming bands.

Stream: Facebook event page

Sunday, May 17

Sunday Soirée with The Whiskeybelles live @ 7 p.m.

The Whiskeybelles invite you to break out that sweet bourbon you've been saving for a special occasion, enjoy

Stream: Facebook event page

Monday, May 18

JusticeAid presents “Voices To Protect The Vote”- A Benefit Concert For Election Protection live @ 6 p.m.

Nonprofit organization, Justice Aid, presents “Voices To Protect The Vote,” an at-home benefit concert in support of its 2020 beneficiary, Election Protection/888-OUR-VOTE. The virtual event will be hosted by NYC’s WFUV Program Director Rita Houston. The event will shine a light on issues of voter suppression and serve as a gift of uplifting music during these difficult times. Performing artists Paula Cole, David Shaw and Zack Feinberg of The Revivalists, David Hidalgo of Los Lobos, Leyla McCalla, Kandace Springs, and Paine the Poet will headline the event.

Stream: Facebook event page

Tuesday, May 19

Quasimondo Physical Theatre THREADS @ 7:30 p.m.

Quasimondo's upcoming virtual programming starts Tuesday with weekly readings of ensemble-based plays from around the world. The Theatre X play An Interest in Strangers, will be followed by a conversation with members of the company including John Schneider, John Kishline, and Deborah Clifton.

You can also catch QuasimondoYO, every Monday & Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for episodes from their three production, Giraffe on Fire.

Everyone is welcome to join, but an RSVP is required for a Zoom Room link. RSVP to jeffreymosser@quasimondo.org.

Wednesday, May 20

Lil Rev - Jewish & Yiddish Song Fest #2 live @ 7 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalist Lil Rev presents a lively evening of Jewish and Yiddish folk songs. Performing on guitar, mandolin, ukulele, tenor, dulcimer, harmonica and banjo, expect an eclectic night of Israeli, Hasidic, Yiddish and original songs of the American Jewish Experience.

Stream: Facebook event page