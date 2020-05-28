This Week in Milwaukee: May 28-June 3, 2020

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Julio Enriquez Violent Femmes × 2 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Staff Sgt. Ashley Hawkins Sara Evans × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Space Raft Prev Next

This week, you can listen to performances by Violent Femmes, Klassik, Tame Impala and more without leaving your house. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Thursday, May 28

Thieves of Hearts Live From Their Living Room live @ 7 p.m.

Cedarburg Cultural Center’s ongoing Center Stage-Virtual Version presents Thieves of Hearts, the husband and wife duo Chrissy (WhiskeyBelles) and Michael Clobes (Hot & Dirty Brass Band). Collectively, their diverse musical backgrounds promise a good way to start the weekend.

Stream: Cedarburg Cultural Center's Facebook page

Friday, May 29

Photo credit: Julio Enriquez Violent Femmes

Violent Femmes @ Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee live @ 8 p.m.

The double bill of Violent Femmes and X might have been canceled, but here is a chance to live-stream a concert by Milwaukee’s influential trio.

Stream: Facebook event page

Photo credit: Staff Sgt. Ashley Hawkins Sara Evans

Sara Evans live @ 7 p.m.

Country singer Sara Evans will be the third live-stream performance in the #ReviveLiveMKE Live Stream Series. All proceeds from tickets purchased through pabsttheater.org support Pabst Theater Group venues and the artist.

Stream: Facebook event page

Kenosha Creates Concert Series with Donoma live @ 7 p.m.

High energy, hard hitting violin infused rock band Donoma celebrates the release of their latest album release American Rust. Donations made will go back to the performers, crew and the non\-profit organization Kenosha Creative Space.

Saturday. May 30

Photo credit: Weston Rich Klassik

Nō Studios Unplugged with Klassik live @ 6 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalist producer/singer/rapper/songwriter Klassik draws from years of jazz saxophone study and music production to create his blend of rap, jazz and soul. QUIET, his 2019 album won Best Solo Artist and Critic’s Choice for Album of the Year at the 2019 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. His Soundcloud page offers Klass Notes, home mixes with new material.

Contributions are strongly encouraged and can be made through your RSVP and/or directly to the artists Venmo at @Kellen-Abston

Stream: NoStudios.com

Tame Impala and Perfume Genius live @ 8 p.m.

While the Fiserv event has been postponed you can livestream this performance.

Stream: Facebook event page

Monday, June 1

Katie Crutchfield’s Waxahatchee live @ 8 p.m.

#ReviveLiveMKE presents a Waxahatchee live stream every Monday in June. The series will live-stream five different shows that feature different albums leading off with American Weekend followed by Cerulean Salt on June 8; Ivy Tripp on June 15; Out in The Storm on June 22 and Saint Cloud on June 29. All performances are at 8 p.m. There is the option to purchase single tickets or access to all five shows. A 24-hour rebroadcast of the performances will be available for purchase after the live streams starting at 11 p.m.

All proceeds from tickets purchased through pabsttheater.org support Pabst Theater Group venues and the artist.

Stream: Facebook event page

Tuesday, June 2

Photo courtesy of Space Raft

WMSE Local Live – Space Raft @ 6 p.m.

Hear an encore broadcast of Space Raft’s April 2016 Local Live set at set at Club Garibaldi. Building from insightful songwriting and imaginative playing, the band will go down as one of Milwaukee’s finest. Spacecraft’s final album, Positively Space Raft was just released on Dusty Medical Records.

Stream: Facebook event page