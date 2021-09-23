This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 23-29, 2021

Autumn has arrived and with it comes the 28th Annual Harvest Fair, the Brewery District’s one-day Equinox music festival and the return of Green Bay’s Smart Shoppers for an all-ages show. Also, Jarrett Adams in conversation with Mike Gousha, livestream via Boswell Book Company.

Thursday, Sept. 23

The Living Statues, The Keystones and Gold Steps @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo credit: Chris Lotten Photography The Living Statues The Living Statues

Fresh from a performance at Summerfest, Waukesha’s The Keystones are a young band on the rise. Milwaukee’s The Living Statues were formed in 2012 and have reunited for this show. Their sound was compared to The Strokes, The Exploding Hearts and The Libertines.

Friday, September 24

Jarrett Adams in Conversation with Mike Gousha Virtual Event, 12:30 p.m.

Marquette University Law School and Boswell Book Company present Jarrett Adams, author of Redeeming Justice: From Defendant to Defender, My Fight for Equity on Both Sides of a Broken System. Adams’ memoir recalls his journey from a wrongful conviction to his exoneration which inspired him to devote his life to fighting the many injustices in our legal system as an attorney. He will be in conversation with Mike Gousha, award-winning journalist and distinguished fellow in law and public policy at Marquette University Law School. More info here boswellbooks.com/upcoming-events

Harvest Fair @ Wisconsin State Fair Park, 5 p.m.

Celebrating 28-years, Harvest Fair returns with live entertainment on several stages, including local artists, Amphitheater headliners and lumberjack shows. Activities the entire family will love include pumpkin bowling and Make your own scarecrow. Free admission. Through Sunday. Info here wistatefair.com/harvestfair

Milwaukee Paracon 2021 @ Various locations

Milwaukee Paranormal Conference returns after last year’s virtual event. According to writer Tea Krulos “Milwaukee is one of the weirdest places on earth.” Who are we to disagree? On Friday things kick off with a Paranormal Party at Faklandia Brewing. Other events include speakers and panels at Alverno College including “Devils Triangle of the Great Lakes,” “Haunchyville” and “Milwaukee’s Bloody Third Ward Ghost Walk.” Through Sunday. More info here: milwaukeeparacon.com

Saturday, Sept, 25

Equinox @ The Brewery District, 4 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Weston Rich Klassic Klassic

With four stages and 19 performances, the all-over the map lineup includes: Vincent Van Great, Abby Jeanne, Valerie Lightheart, Klassik, Mrs. Fun and WebsterX. Wander among stages at Nō Studios, Preservation Park, Best Place Stage and Milwaukee Brewing Company to sample plenty of new and familiar acts.

Man Random, The Raging Nathans, The Smart Shoppers, Brat Soundsand and Anura @ X-Ray Arcade (5036 S Packard Ave., Cudahy), 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz The Smart Shoppers The Smart Shoppers

Home to all ages shows, the Cudahy venue welcomes a full slate of music for your Saturday evening enjoyment. Man Random is a punky Milwaukee based DIY power pop four-piece with punchy hooks and fuzzy melodies that cast a neon light over heavy lyrics. Raging Nathans were voted #2 punk band in Dayton, Ohio and Green Bay’s Smart Shoppers play an energetic stew of pun-surf-new wave.

Sunday, September 26

The LOL, Livestream, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Kelly Auknst The LOL The LOL

“In our culture we have this idea that one man doing it by himself is more noble than a woman who wants to collaborate with a lot of people, and I don’t think that’s true,” Lauryl Sulfate said shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/lauryl-sulfate-and-her-ladies-of-leisure-find-affirmation-in/ The Ring presents LOL (aka Lauryl Sulfate and her Ladies of Leisure) for a dance party that has been called “classic Madonna through the half-rapped/all-attitude mentality of Kesha, with a little bit of Beyoncé’s no-nonsense politics thrown in.” More info here facebook.com/events/398182065225075/?ref=newsfeed